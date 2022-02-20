STATEMENT FROM THE PRIME MINISTER ON THE DEATH OF FORMER SENATOR PATRICIA COAKLEY

Prime Minister The Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

The following statement was issued today by the Prime Minister of The

Bahamas and the Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party:

“I was deeply saddened today to learn of the death of my friend and sister in

the progressive cause Patricia Coakley. This saddens me in a deep personal

sense. We were together in the struggle for the cause and I shall miss her.

Ms. Coakley served our party at many levels. She served the country in the

Senate and acquitted herself with loyalty, trustworthiness and distinction.

Yet another of the second generation of freedom fighters has gone to her

reward. I shall miss her. Our party has lost a great soldier. Our country has

lost a worthy citizen. May she rest in peace.”