STATEMENT FROM THE PRIME MINISTER ON THE DEATH OF FORMER SENATOR PATRICIA COAKLEY

The following statement was issued today by the Prime Minister of The
Bahamas and the Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party:
“I was deeply saddened today to learn of the death of my friend and sister in
the progressive cause Patricia Coakley. This saddens me in a deep personal
sense. We were together in the struggle for the cause and I shall miss her.
Ms. Coakley served our party at many levels. She served the country in the
Senate and acquitted herself with loyalty, trustworthiness and distinction.
Yet another of the second generation of freedom fighters has gone to her
reward. I shall miss her. Our party has lost a great soldier. Our country has
lost a worthy citizen. May she rest in peace.”