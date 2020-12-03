Statement of Condolences by the Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party On the passing of George Cornish

Chief Councillor George Cornish

Opposition Leader Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

I was deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of one of Abaco’s community leaders and prominent local politicians, my friend and colleague George Cornish, the Chief Councillor for Central Abaco.

George was greatly committed to the advancement of Abaco and made his remarkable contributions through public service and in particular elected office in local government.

In his official capacity as Chief Councillor, he impacted the lives of the residents in his district and influenced every aspect of community life in Abaco.

Having the desire to serve his country at the national level, George became an aspirant candidate for the Progressive Liberal Party in the constituency of North Abaco. As fate would have it, he would not be given that opportunity – cut down in the prime of his life with such promise ahead of him.

His sudden passing has left a significant leadership void in Abaco and huge shoes to be filled.

A supporter of the progressive movement, we thank him for his service to the island of Abaco he dearly loved and the country he desired and aspired to serve.

On behalf of my wife Ann-Marie, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, National Chairman Fred Mitchell, officers and members of the Progressive Liberal Party, I extend profound condolences to his wife Diane and his family and the community of Abaco.

May he rest in peace.

