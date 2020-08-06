Statement of Condolences from the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party On the passing of Johnley Ferguson

Senator Johnley Ferguson

The PLP notes with regret the passing of former FNM Chairman and Senator Johnley Ferguson.

He was an educator by profession; he made his mark there before entering front line politics.

He made his legislative contributions to The Bahamas as a Senator.

We considered him a worthy opponent.

Mr. Ferguson clearly loved The Bahamas and gave of his talents to facilitate its advancement. We thank him for his public service.

We extend our condolences to his family and his wider political compatriots.

May he rest in peace.