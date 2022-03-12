Stephen “Die” Stubbs relative and father of two shot dead on 8th Street the Grove…

Scenes from that Grove homicide Friday evening.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Two children were left fatherless after a man was shot alongside his friend on 8th Street, the Grove yesterday.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as the Vernal Stubbs, a relative of Stephen “Die” Stubbs.

Two men in their 30s were reportedly standing outside of a turquoise-colored residence before two gunmen approached them in a car and began shooting sometime after 5pm.

On scene, Superintendent Audley Peters said: “On the arrival of the first responders, we met a white jeep on the eastern side of 8th street with two males on the inside suffering from gunshot wounds.”…