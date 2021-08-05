Stephen Gardiner has delivered the GOLD in the mens 400m in Tokyo…

THE TINY ISLAND NATION (Bahamas) HAS A GOLD MEDAL!

Second time GOLD MEDALIST Stephen Gardiner

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting GOLD this morning from Tokyo as Bahamian 400m two time Olympian Stephen Gardiner raced down the tracks delivering the first Gold for the Bahamas at the games.

Leading in the celebration was Incoming Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C. who joined the chorus of cheers for the Bahamas.

Davis wrote, “Who can run 400m faster than Bahamian Steven Gardiner? No one! The holder of our country’s national record and the reigning World Champion in the event has added Olympic gold! We send our warmest congratulations to you, Steven – your achievements are a cause for pride and celebration.#242Pride “

Mr Davis added, “I was up early this morning, 5th August, in anticipation of watching Steven Gardiner claim Olympic glory in the men’s 400 meter finals in Tokyo.

“It is with great joy and almost speechless excitement that I congratulate Steven Gardiner on behalf of the PLP on winning the 400 meter race in his smooth style and striking gold.

“Our Abaco boy from Moore’s Island has once again made our entire nation proud.

“Steven Gardiner’s performance is representative of the Bahamian resilient spirit. He worked extremely hard over these past few years and endured a year’s delay to compete at these Olympic Games.”

