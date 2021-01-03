Still no word from Education on the murder of PE Coach Andrew Valdez…

Physical Education coach 62-year-old Andrew Valdez

Nassau| Bahamas Press is sharing the photo of that Physical Education coach 62-year-old Andrew Valdez, who was found shot dead in an apartment on the grounds of the Stapeldon School by a special female friend on New Year’s Day.

He was the first homicide victim for the year.

Security at the school saw and heard nothing. The police $1.9 million shotspotter device never detected the gunfire. Security on the school’s grounds didn’t even discover the body.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has not said one word to the public on the matter!

What happened to the CCTV on Campus? What is dis?

We report yinner decide!