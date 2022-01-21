Strong DPM Chester Cooper flushing out FNM cronies

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper

NASSAU| Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper is taking a no-nonsense approach to governance by replacing political appointees, who were earning high salaries to do nothing, with qualified young professionals.

The successful businessman is slowly weeding out Free National Movement cronies under his ministerial portfolio, including Airport Security Director Stephanie Demeritte and Aviation Director Algernon Cargill.

In the lead up to the September 16 General Election, the Exumas and Ragged Island MP travelled the length and breadth of the country introducing new candidates to voters. He also dug deep into his pockets, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars of his own money because he believed in the Progressive Liberal Party’s vision and its ability to take the country forward.

Cooper’s fresh and innovative style resonated with thousands of voters who ushered in a new day on September 16, 2021.

Though he is seen by some naysayers as a political newcomer, Cooper’s contributions in Parliament and his ability to go toe to toe with members of the Minnis Administration despite their overwhelming majority in the House of Assembly made him a force to reckon with.

It was a quality appreciated by the party, which searched for new blood to appeal to an electorate that has grown wary of the same old politics.

The minister of tourism and aviation has also gained the respect of his political opponents and members of the media, who have silently applauded his measured and informed responses to national issues as opposed to shooting from the hip.

Party insiders have predicted Cooper will be one of the top performing ministers of the Davis cabinet.