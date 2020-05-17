Success Kick-Off For The Graycliff Feeding Program

Paolo Garzaroli of Graycliff (left) and Mario Carey of MCR Bahamas Group (right) prepare dinners for the Graycliff Feeding Program, one of five that will be held each Friday from 1 pm to 4 pm in May 2020. The One Eleuthera Foundation is a proud partner of this program, having been chosen because of the stellar work they have done for Eleuthera and The Bahamas since 2012. Their 501c 3 status allows for US donors to participate easily in the feeding program. Donations can be made at oneeleuthera.org/donate. Photo by Azaleta Ishmael-Newry.

Nassau, Bahamas – For many, hunger in The Bahamas has been on the increase due to the harsh economic circumstances brought on by Covid-19. During the month of May, a new feeding initiative supported by strong partnerships will bring relief to thousands.

The Graycliff Feeding Program is a collaboration of the Garzaroli family’s Graycliff and Humidor restaurants, Better Homes MCR Bahamas Group and the One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF).

Volunteers, as well as corporate and private donors and organizations have also contributed. The feeding program will operate out of the Humidor on West Hill Street each Friday in May 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm with the goal to serve more than 1,000 meals each week.

The first serving on May 8th was a success, where 1,200 dinners that were earmarked for that day, had been given out to walkup recipients, curb side pickup, emergency workers and by Rotary and other organizations for distribution in a two-hour period.