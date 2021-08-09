Summary of PM Minnis address tonight…

PM Hubert Minnis

HIGHLIGHTS: Prime Minister Minnis National Address, 9 August 2021

-Government has concluded negotiations to bring in a substantial number of new vaccines.

-Over the next few months, The Bahamas will have the capacity to vaccinate all Bahamians and residents who wish to receive the vaccine.

-Government will not make vaccinations mandatory.

-Government will seek the approval of Parliament for one final extension of the Emergency Orders. After approval, Emergency Orders will be extended to 13 November 2021.

-Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Management Bill, 2021 will be tabled in Parliament for public consultation only. Government seeking the advice of the public and official opposition.

-New 9pm to 5am curfew hours announced for New Providence and Paradise Island, and Grand Bahama.

-New 10pm to 5am curfew hours announced for mainland Exuma and mainland Abaco.

-Curfews will be strictly enforced. Enforcement is being increased.

-Last week 1,550 doses were administered on New Providence. Of that number 65% were first doses.

-Today, 1,110 doses were administered on New Providence and Grand Bahama, of that number, 75% were first doses.

-Vaccination program being ramped up. A total of four centers will be opened on New Providence by Wednesday.

-Capacity to administer 2,050 doses per day, total, at New Providence and Grand Bahama centers.

-As of 9 August, 109,616 doses of the vaccine administered since the vaccination program began in mid-March 2021.

-Getting vaccinated is key to fully opening the economy.

-Renovations at two patient care wards nearing completion at PMH. This will add 33 hospital beds when both wards come back on stream.

-Government will continue to work day in and day out to make vaccines available to everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Will continue to provide medical and scientific information to help public make a decision.