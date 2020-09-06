Supervalue employee dies of COVID related complications…

PMH.

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is now getting word that a Supervalue employee has died of the coronavirus. That employee we know was taken from the store last week via ambulance. She also had a precondition.

Meanwhile, none of the stores have been closed down and we have no knowledge if any have been sanitized.

Also BP is getting news that the people of Williams Town on Grand Bahama island are gathering at its newly built fish fry spot. The gals are naked in the water and the bars are ram jam.

There is no social distancing and although BP would love to join in all the fun, our agents are all mask down and are just passing through the area to bring you an update.

We report yinner decide!