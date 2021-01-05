Supervalue Market lost its Produce Manager Mr. Nelson Brown this morning…

Mr Brown celebrated his birthday on January 1st! He worked that day!

Mr Nelson Brown – Supervalue Produce Manager at Mackey Street

NASSAU | We have BREAKING NEWS from Supervalue store #7 on top of the hill on Mackey Street. The store has suffered a major loss of another manager.

Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Mr Nelson Brown, head of produce at that location, who opened that store many years ago. Brown passed away suddenly in PMH.

Mr. Brown worked into Sunday (Jan 3rd) reported not feeling well, presented himself to PMH last night (Monday 4th), and after his illness turned for the worst and he died this morning.

Mr Brown was a devote Christian and a good traditional Baptist. Staff at the store are sadden by his sudden passing.

BP offers our deep condolences to Mr. Brown’s family in this most difficult time in the country. May he rest in peace.

