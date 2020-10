Quick response by police captured robbers at Supervalue this afternoon.

NASSAU| BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting a shootout at the Supervalue store on Robinson Road ended well just moments ago.

The store was in the process of being robbed by bandits when there was a quick response by authorities.

The gunmen have been captured and all the money and firearms recovered. The police have done a wonderful, excellent job in this latest incident.

Yinner gata still tell us though and report that crime is not down. BP WAS LIVE!

We report yinner decide!