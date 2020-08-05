Supervisor at popular gaming house Island Luck tests positive for Covid19 and staff are being asked to report still to work?

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting a senior supervisor at Island Luck has tested positive for the Coronavirus after returning back into the country on a trip to the popular covid destination Florida.

The employee now has been quarantined for the next 14 days, and the workers have not been tested and had been ordered to report to work. We wonder what has been the medical advice in cases like this?

The supervisor operates out of the Collins Ave. HEAD offices Island Luck and Ultra Games. His staff operates at locations across the island.

