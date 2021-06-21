Swedish government toppled in no-confidence vote

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven

Sweden’s parliament has passed a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

A total of 181 of the 349 MPs voted in favour of the motion, with 51 abstentions. It is the first time in Swedish history that a prime minister has been ousted in such a vote.

The Social Democrat leader has a week to resign or call a snap election.

The decision came after a dispute over rent controls led the Left party to withdraw its support for the coalition.

The result means a collapse of the Social Democrat’s minority coalition government with the Green Party.

If the prime minister decides to step down, the parliament’s speaker will have to begin cross-party negotiations to form a new government.

Sweden’s Left party called for the no-confidence vote last week amid a row over proposals to end a rent cap on new-build flats. Although Mr Lofven’s party does not support the measure, it had agreed to consider the plans to appease other opposition parties.

The vote was proposed by the nationalist Sweden Democrats and backed by two centre-right opposition parties.