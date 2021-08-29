Taxi Driver and grandson of Timothy Gibson makes the 6th driver to die in one week…

Taxi Driver Terrance “Terry” Thompson

NASSAU| Another taxi driver has suddenly lost his life today making him the 6th driver to die for the week.

Terrance Thompson, a taxi driver and a faithful member of Christ The King Anglican Church, passed away on Saturday following a short illness.

He was an alumni of St John College and was the grandson of the late great Timothy Gibson, composer of the country’s National Anthem.

Another driver we reported this week, David “Woody” Woodside, also died suddenly following a short illness. Woodside, his brother and his brother’s wife all died in the past week and a half.

BP sends our condolences to his family in this most difficult time.

We report yinner decide!