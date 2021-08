Technician Randy Gardiner

NASSAU| The Anglican Community most importantly the parish of St. Ambrose on Gladstone and Carmichael Road has lost a faithful and dedicated member to Covid19.

Bahamas Press is confirming the passing of air condition tech, and acolyte Randy Gardiner has lost his battle with the deadly virus.

The father of three passed away between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

We offer our condolences to his wife and daughters in this most difficult time. Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord – Amen!