Technology is set to replace the jobs of workers at a major gaming house in the country…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning the company has deployed several kiosk stations in locations around the island and the plan is working.

One Kiosk was doing so that it drove sales through the roof at a major gas station in New Providence.

Sources however tell BP the times are about to get rough and rugged for many workers in the gaming industry.

In just a few months sources tell us a plan is afoot to downsize a number of employees, who would be eliminated as a result of the new kiosk network.

Minister for Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar told Parliament today despite the downsizing at Baha Mar tourism will rebound. We at BP wonder if the Minister or his Cabinet has heard of any future downsizing exercises afoot in the gaming business yet?

