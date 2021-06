Central Police Station

Police have requested help in locating 16 year old Tyron Neely who escaped lawful custody from S-5 Central Police. He is wanted for several serious matters and frequents Hospital Lane north, Peter St and Pastel Gardens.

NASSAU| A 16-year-old boy Tyron Neely arrested for committing murder escaped from Central Police Station on Tuesday night.

There has been no mention of his escape in the daily crime report to save the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) the embarrassment of losing a murder suspect as officers scramble to find the teen runaway.

Police were questioning the boy to determine if they had sufficient evidence against him to formally charge him in the Magistrates Court.