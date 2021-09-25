Teen attempts suicide in South Grand Bahama…

FREEPORT| Conditions of mental health in this COVID19 pandemic is beginning to reek havoc across the country.

On Saturday BP learned a 17-year-old attempted to end his life in the South Grand Bahama community.

The mother of the teen telephone officers after she discovered him hanging from the ceiling fan of his bedroom around noon.

Officers quickly responded and took the teen down and transported him to hospital where he is listed in stable condition. To attempt suicide and fail is a criminal offence. Pray for the teen and the nation.

We report yinner decide!