The Ministry of Health wishes to advise the public that due to circumstances beyond our control, the Fleming Street Clinic will be closed Wednesday, 9th September, 2020, and will re-open on Thursday, 10th September, 2020.

All other clinics are opened to the general public for the usual services, and the South Beach Acute Care and Referral Centre is opened to COVID related cases only.

The Ministry apologizes for any inconveniences caused.