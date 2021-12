Vernal Brown

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified the male shot dead in the Mason’s Addition community last evening.

The victim is Vernal Brown. He was shot multiple times by a long gunman in the area.

Brown we can report was held in police custody for questioning in that triple murder on Prison Lane back in October. He was released from custody and now he too is a victim. He becomes the 107th homicide victim for the year.

