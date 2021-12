Clarence and Jacqueline Avant.

BP Breaking| Mrs Nicole Avant, who once served as US Ambassador to The Bahamas parents were the victims of a home invasion in California last night.

Her mother Jackie Avant was shot and killed in the attack.

Her father is well know legendary former Motown Boss, Clarence Avant. Mrs Jacqueline Avant was 81 years old. Former ambassador Nicole Avant is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

We must pray for this family who are great friends to the Bahamas.