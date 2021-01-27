The 9th homicide recorded after a man was shot on Soldier Road last evening….

Fred Lloyd, 24, charged in the 8th homicide of 19-year-old girl Kendise Pearl Smith.

NASSAU| A man died in hospital on Tuesday night after he was shot in the Soldier Road area.

Eyewitnesses say two men were sitting in a vehicle in front of a home on Mall Drive around 7p.m. when a gunman riding in a small vehicle approached the men and started shooting.

One of the men was shot and was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

However, he did not pull through.

It comes one week after a 19-year-old girl Kendise Pearl Smith was found dead on a track road off Marshall Road with severe head injuries. Fred Lloyd, 24, has been charged Monday in connection with this homicide.

