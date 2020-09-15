The aide the AG tested positive for Covid 19 – yet Carl Bethel don’t?

Attorney General’s aide catches Covid-19, transferred

Attorney General Carl Bethel.

NASSAU| The aide to Attorney General Carl Bethel tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently transferred out of the office, according to shocked employees in the AG’s Office.

To make matters worse, employees say their superiors tried to keep the aide’s Covid-positive status under wraps instead of informing staff members that one of their colleagues was infected and some of them may have been exposed to the virus.

To add to their frustration, employees were not allowed to quarantine as a safety precaution in the event they too were infected.

Additionally, there was no deep cleaning or sanitization of their workspaces.

Staff members suspect the AG’s Office simply does not want to pay to have the building cleaned.