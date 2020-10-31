The Antigen Test was scrapped today by the Minister!

The Lynden Pindling International Airport…

The Ministry of Tourism announced that it will remove the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for visitors, returning citizens, and residents entering the country starting November 1.

The ministry outlined the new travel and testing protocols in a statement, adding that all incoming visitors must “Vacation in Place” for 14 days or the duration of stay until October 31.

This means visitors will still be limited to the grounds and amenities of a traveler’s hotel or accommodations.

However, beginning November 1, the mandatory “Vacation in Place” requirement will be eliminated, enabling everyone to move about and explore the destination beyond the confines of their accommodations.

The new protocols will require visitors, returning citizens, and residents to obtain an RT-PCR test no more than seven days prior to their travel to The Bahamas.

Once in possession of a negative test, all travelers will then be required to apply for a Bahamas Health Travel Visa at a cost depending on the length of stay.

All visitors departing on day five will not be required to obtain this test.

The ministry noted passengers flying on American Airlines flights will not be required to do a rapid COVID-19 antigen test, given that the airline has announced that beginning late October they will provide each passenger traveling to The Bahamas from Miami with a rapid test before boarding the plane.

“The Bahamas has remained diligent in its efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 throughout the islands, and these measures are imperative to ensure that remains the case,” the statement added.

“The health and wellbeing of both residents and visitors remain the number one priority of our public health officials.

“It is important to note, however, that due to fluidity of the COVID-19 situation, both in The Bahamas and worldwide, protocols are subject to change.”