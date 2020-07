NASSAU| The body of that elderly woman who went missing this week was discovered on Wednesday in a pond at the rear of the golf course in South Ocean.

Alberta Russell, 71-years-old, of St. Andrew’s Drive, South Ocean Village was last seen around 8:30 am on Monday morning and went missing in that area.

She was suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer’s and was believed to have wandered off.

Police say they do not suspect foul play in this incident.

