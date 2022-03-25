The Duke an Duchess enters Rawson Square as Junkanoo comes alive on Day 2 of Royal Tour…

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting The Bahamas, March 24-26, on the Occasion of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Greeting health care workers, meeting the Governor General, the Prime Minister, and their spouses, the Chief Justice, other government officials, enjoying Junkanoo, and chatting with the crowd — all part of Royal Visit activity today, despite intermittent rain, at Parliament Square, downtown, March 25, 2022. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)