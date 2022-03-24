The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrives to The Bahamas…

Willam and Kate arriving at LPIA.

NASSAU, Bahamas| The future KING AND QUEEN OF ENGLAND arriving on Bahamian soil. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate touched down at LPIA just after 4pm on Thursday for a three day visit to The Bahamas.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis chat with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a Courtesy Call at the Office of the Prime Minister, March 24, 2022.

The meeting comprised the first stop of their Official Visit to The Bahamas, March 24-26, on the Occasion of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration this year.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C. welcomes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elzabeth II at the Office of The Prime Minister. – Nassau, Bahamas.