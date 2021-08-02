The dying dinos could save the dying TREX – Mighty Punch runs out of paper thanks to Minnis broken economy!

PM Minnis and Punch Editor eating Chinese food while plotting against his Cabinet Colleagues. – FILE PHOTO

NASSAU| The Mighty Punch has ran out a paper and is not publishing until it gets paper! Well what is dis

The bi-weekly publication is waiting on a shipment of paper rolls now. There was no Punch on Thursday past and we still do not know when they will.

The Mighty Punch as BP loves to describe published by the well trained Ivan Johnson is in a bind. The lost in paper sales and the explosion of online news has turned the Punch into a dying Trex. This is sad.

The failure to expand the quality gossip rag into an online division and left the paper limp on the shelves burning in the stores as readers find it hard to find funds to purchase newspaper.

Meanwhile the popularity of Bahamas Press is on the cutting edge of technology breaking news as it happens and setting the narratives for the dying dinos to follow.

As we break the twists and turns of the Crisis now unfolding in Tokyo with the Bahamian team at the Olympics the dying papers has to wait until Tuesday to catch up with the news. Meanwhile BP is long far out the gate like a sprinter breaking news of information as they develop around the world.

BP advises the Punch paper to go and beg one of the dying dinos for some newsprint rolls so they can keep up with each other with late stale news.

