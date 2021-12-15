The first Bahamian to be recognised by Miss Universe for her beauty was Miss Ava Marilyn Burke Thompson!

Mrs Ann Marie Davis wife of Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C. welcomes Miss Bahamas Chantel O’Brian as she touches down at LPIA!

Miss Bahamas 1981 Ava Marilyn Burke Thompson Miss Photogenic at the 1982 Miss Universe contest in Lima Peru.

NASSAU| While many are jubilant in the success of Miss Bahamas Chantel O’Brian at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel this past weekend, we at BP have a duty that to educate Bahamians on the fact that this is not the first Bahamian beauty to grace the world stage and be recognised for her beauty and personality at Miss Universe!

Back in 1982 Bahamian beauty queen Miss Ava Marilyn Burke Thompson became Miss Photogenic at Miss Universe Pageant on 26 July 1982 hosted at the Coliseo Amauta in Lima, Peru. A total of seventy-seven contestants competed in the pageant. Karen Dianne Baldwin of Canada was crowned by Irene Saez of Venezuela. This is the first time Canada won the pageant.

Linda Smith also was voted Miss Amity by her fellow Miss Universe contestants.

The celebration today however was the second time the Bahamas made history and this time graced the top 10 finalist.

A jubilant arrival home for Miss Bahamas Universe Chantel O’Brian was hosted today: Miss O’Brian has been congratulated for being selected to the Top 10 of the Miss Universe Pageant on Sunday.

She was met at LPIA by family and government officials, including the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg, and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister.

A motorcade followed, and then press conference and lunch at Fusion Superplex.

We congratulate Miss O’Brian for her success.

We report yinner decide!