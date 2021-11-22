The French Ambassador calls on PM Davis

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Ambassador of France to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas His Excellency Arnaud de Sury (left) paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis at the Office of the Prime Minister, November 19, 2021. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Ambassador of France to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas His Excellency Arnaud de Sury (centre left) paid a courtesy call on Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs the Hon. Ryan Pinder (centre right) and Minister of State in the Ministry of Legal Affairs the Hon. Jomo Campbell (right) at the ministry’s offices, November 18, 2021. (BIS Photo/Kristaan Ingraham)