The future direction of Anglican Education in The Bahamas is now under serious review…

Bishop of Anglican Church Rt. Rev’d Laish Zane Boyd.

EXUMA | Bahamas Press is learning The Anglican Central Education Authority (ACEA) is set to soon announce the future direction of its campuses around the Bahamas.

We are learning The Rt. Rev’d Laish Zane Boyd, Bishop of the Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands, is preparing to visit Exuma.

According to our sources deep inside Addington House, the ACEA has decided to close St. Andrews on Exuma.

St. Andrew’s Anglican School began as a parochial Preschool founded in 1983. The Primary Department was established in 1995 and the Middle School in 2002.

The school is located on the ground floor of the St. Andrew’s Community Centre in the heart of George Town, Exuma. The ACEA had assisted in the development of the school since 1993, and in 2003 the ACEA increased its involvement in the administration of the school.

Anglican Central Education Authority was established by the Synod of the Anglican Diocese of The Bahamas to direct the overall policy of Diocesan Education.

BP has no further information on the direction of St. John’s College and St. Anne’s located in Nassau or Bishop Michael Eldon High on Grand Bahama.

Every decent Anglican should fund and pray for these institutions as finances have come under attack by this global COVID19 pandemic. Pray for da Bishop, the ACEA and the wider Church that the Will of God – Who Began This Great Work – shall guide this process.

