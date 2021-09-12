The Governor General Pays Respects at Lie-in-State of Peter Galanos

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith paid his respects at the Lie-in-State of former Member of Parliament Peter Galanos today at the House of Assembly.

He led viewing by officials of various government branches during the morning. Viewing is open to the general public from 12 noon to 3 p.m. today.

A Flag Presentation Ceremony with the Galanos family will take place later this afternoon.

The Governor General is pictured signing the Book of Condolence, paying his respects, and offering condolences to members of the family. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)