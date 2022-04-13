The Governor General’s Official Visit to Eleuthera to Visit Schools – He became unwell on this trip…

Governor General HE the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith on his trip to Eleuthera on his 86th birthday last week. He remains in hospital.

ELEUTHERA, The Bahamas — Governor General HE the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith paid an official visit to Eleuthera, April 7, 2022 to speak to students of the various schools.

He was accompanied by Lady Smith. They are pictured being welcomed at the airport, and celebrated with Bahamian Medley, Quadrille, and gifts.

They joined Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs the Hon. Clay Sweeting and Sylvanus Petty (MP North Eleuthera) and Mrs. Petty in an official tree planting. Schools pictured are: P.A. Gibson Primary School, Hatchet Bay; Gregory Town School; and the Children’s Place, Spanish Wells.

The GG became unwell during the trip and had to be airlifted back into the capital for medical evaluations. Deputy to the Government Cynthia Mother Pratt has been appointed to act while the GG remains in Doctor’s Hospital.