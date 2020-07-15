The husband of Pizza Hut’s 41-year-old manager on Grand Bahama who tested positive for COVID19 has yet to be tested and works for the Ministry of Education!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting how an employee of Pizza Hut’s Freeport location has been infected with Covid-19, prompting the restaurant to temporarily shutdown. That individual is in quarantine and is being treated for the virus.

It is unclear if the employee is one of the six people on Grand Bahama who tested positive last week.

All Pizza Hut employees who were exposed to the positive manager have been identified by the Ministry of Health contact and trace division and are in self-isolation at home. WELL, SO THEY TELL US!

BP can confirm the employee was a manager at the location whose husband is also an employee with the Ministry of Education.

We can report, while we have no knowledge of whether the employees at PIZZA HUT were tested, we can confirm the manager’s husband, who reported to work regularly before the discovery, has yet to be tested by Health Officials.

That same education employee, the husband of the Pizza Hut’s manager, would also be closely working with educational exam officials in preparation for testing underway.

BUT PRESIDENT Belinda Wilson needs to know this!

We now wonder where does this place the exams on Grand Bahama?

Anyway, it is clear, unless you are terribly ill, you are not being tested around here. WHAT IS THIS?

We report yinner decide!