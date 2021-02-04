The pair who stabbed a man in the Grove following a traffic accident are now in police custody…

Scenes from that 12 homicide incident in the Grove on Tuesday. The victim died on the scene.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now reporting that police have in their protective custody the men who murdered a driver who they were involved in an accident with on Tuesday around 6pm in the Grove.

The men, 21 and 16, after stabbing the victim multiple times on 5th Street and Palm Tree Ave., abandoned their Nissan Note and ran from the scene. The deceased victim lived in an apartment nearby.

Residents turned violent on the suspects, hurling rocks and bottles at them after they committed their violent, wicked act on the victim who died on the scene.

The pair is expected to be charged.

We at BP are sure that, once a proper investigation is done, the detective should discover the vehicle driven by the suspects was not licensed, the car had no valid insurance and the driver had no valid driver’s license. COMPLETE LAWLESSNESS!

We report yinner decide!