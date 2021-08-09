The Pastor of Transfiguration Baptist Church has lost his wife to COVID19…

VACCINES REMAIN UNAVAILABLE IN THE BAHAMAS TO SAVE LIVES...NO ONE CAN GET AN APPOINTMENT!

Mrs Lydia Thompson

NASSAU| Today once again another prominent pastor has lost his wife to the deadly COVID19 virus.

BP is reporting the passing of Mrs Lydia Thompson, the wife of Senior Pastor Rev. Stephen Thompson of Transfiguration Baptist Church on Market Street.

Both came down with the virus and were hospitalised at Doctor’s Hospital West. Mrs. Thompson passed away this morning.

One friend of the family told BP, “You would not want a better couple. They have been married for some 39 years this past June and were together for more than 40 years. They were inseparable. A beautiful couple and Lydia was a sweet, pleasant soul.”

BP advises the nation to pray for the Transfiguration Baptist Church family, Pastor Thompson and the entire country as we go through this dark chapter in the history of the nation and the world.

Covid19, like an evil spirit, is wiping out citizens and residents across the globe by the minute and everyone is STILL NOT LISTENING! VACCINES REMAIN UNAVAILABLE IN THE BAHAMAS TO SAVE LIVES. No one can get a vaccine appointment for a jab up-to this morning! And yet, the country is wide open while residents die. WHAT IS THIS?

May the soul of Lydia Thompson rest in peace.

