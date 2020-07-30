The PLP Leader Davis pays tribute to the late Mrs. Clarice Granger

I learned with great sadness of the passing of a significant personality in the religious community, a community and youth leader, wife and national treasure, Mrs. Clarice Granger.

The wife of the late Dean William Granger, Mrs. Granger was truly a woman for all seasons who gave of her considerable talents in the development of our beloved country. A faith church organist generally, former head and trustee of The Bahamas Girls Guide Association and an allied health professional, Clarice Granger touched and positively impacted the lives of many and The Bahamas is a better place because of her selfless service.

It was during her tenure as the organist at Saint Christopher Anglican Church that I got to know Mrs. Granger more closely as the quiet, strong, kind and helpful soul who was a wonderful youth counselor.

Her work with the Bahamas chapter of Girls Guide is particularly noteworthy – resulting in the empowerment of many young girls and helping to build a generation of this country’s female leaders along the way.

As the organization’s Chief Commissioner, Mrs. Granger is credited with facilitating much of its growth and development during the decades of the 1970’s and 1980’s.

Opposition Leader Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

Mrs. Clarice Granger has served her country well. As she transitions and takes her eternal rest, I celebrate her life and work as selfless and impactful on the lives of so many she touched during her earthly sojourn.

On behalf of my wife Ann-Marie, my Parliamentary team, officers and members of the Progressive Liberal Party, I express heartfelt condolences to the Granger family on the passing of Mrs. Clarice Granger.

May her soul rest in peace.

