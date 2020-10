Pope gata support the sissy priest dem and the gay club in Vatican!

Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio has been elected as Pope Francis I.

ROME — Pope Francis expressed support for same-sex civil unions in remarks revealed in a documentary film that premiered on Wednesday, a significant break from his predecessors that staked out new ground for the church in its recognition of gay people.

