Clarence Carroll

STATEMENT| The Progressive Liberal Party is saddened by the death of Stalwart Councilor, Clarence Carroll.

Beyond his staunch support for the ideals and tenets of the Progressive Liberal Party and his active role in the achievements of Majority Rule and our country’s Independence, Clarence Carroll was a trail blazer in the modernization of Education in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

His journey in Education was remarkable. He rose from a class room monitor in his hometown of Long Island to Director in the Ministry of Education where his dedicated and strategic leadership impacted the standard of Education nationally. Among his many accomplishments as Director was the implementation of vocational courses in high schools as an alternative to the traditional academic curricula.

He was committed to the advancement of students and was driven to see every student live up to his or her full potential. Through his years of thorough assessments, he realized that while all students were not academically inclined, some were gifted with the ability to develop vocational skills. As a result of Clarence Carroll’s stroke of genius, thousands of talented Bahamian students are today leading professionals in their respective vocational fields.

Gregory Moss in law, Tellis Symonette in telecommunications, Barry Fynes in auto mechanics and Alex Williams in electronics and electrical Engineering are just a few of the success stories of excellence in various professional fields of endeavour as a result of programs implemented by Mr. Carroll.

He gave decades of his life to better the lives of others.

He was a teacher’s teacher whose body of work continues to lay a positive print in classrooms throughout the Bahamas.

He retired as an Assistant Director of Education.

Even in his retirement he remained a rich resource and mentor to educators. A meeting and conversation with him were always memorable. He was a wealth of knowledge and was always willing to freely share. His brilliant contributions have made our country richer.

He left a far greater Bahamas than he met.

We thank him for his service.

He will be greatly missed.

On behalf of the Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party, Hon. Philip Davis, and our Deputy Leader, Chester Cooper, I express condolences to the family of Clarence Carroll on his passing.

May he rest in peace.

End