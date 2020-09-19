The raiders of our waters have arrived to the capital under arrest!

So the Americans had to tell us poachers are in our waters? What happened to the $17million drone spy programme paid for by taxpayers?

Welcome to the capital poachers!

NASSAU| A day after they were apprehended for alleged poaching in Bahamian waters, a total of 81 foreign fishermen onboard 2 Dominican Fishing Vessels were brought into the capital Friday afternoon.

Acting on information received from the US Coast Guard, the Dominican Fishing Vessels “EL SHIP” and “ANGEL GABRIEL” were caught in the area off Diamond Point, Great Bahama Bank on Thursday morning by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

Defence Force patrol craft HMBS Livingstone Smith under the command of Senior Lieutenant Alexis Brown assisted in bringing the fishermen to the capital, and HMBS Lignum Vitae escorted the captured crafts.

The Dominican Fishermen, along with their vessels and fishery products were handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

This latest apprehension is the first poaching by foreign fishermen for the year. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force was successful in apprehending local fishermen for fishing violations this year.