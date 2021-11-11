The RBDF Marine who shot his girlfriend with an unlicensed weapon on Saturday gets bail at $18,000 and returns to court in January!

Able Seaman on the RBDF Ewan Moncur

NASSAU| The RBDF marine who nearly murdered his girlfriend on Saturday morning with an unlicensed weapon has been granted $18,000 bail.

BP understands able seaman Ewan Moncur tried to kill and harm his girlfriend, Crystal Horton, on Saturday morning around 2am following a violent episode at a home in Millennium Gardens.

Ms Horton was wounded in the incident and her vehicle damaged. Good thing Moncur couldn’t shoot straight.

Anyway, Moncur is to return to court on January 28th, 2022. He was not required to enter a plea and warned not to have any contact with his victim. The marine will also report to the Grove Police Station once a month.

We wonder if the marine is fitted with an ankle bracelet and is being monitored when he reports for work?

