The Regatta King Captain Lundy Robinson passes…

King of Regatta Captain Lundy Robinson

BP BREAKING| Well BP is reporting more sadness in the country this time from the community of Exuma.

We are learning King of Regatta Captain Lundy Robinson died today.

Captain Lundy hails from the community of Black Point. His vessel Red Stripe sailed many family island regatta events.

Arlene Johnson wrote, “Family Island Regatta has truly lost a “Giant of a man!” Red Stripe & Lundy Robinson were synonymous with Regattas over the years. Sail on Captain Lundy! Condolences to his immediate family, crew, fans & sailing opponents during this most difficult time. May God continue to comfort & strengthen everyone & may his soul R.I.P.🙏🏽🌹⛵⛵

We pray for his family and his soul.

May he rest in peace.