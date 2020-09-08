The Rev Dr. Walstone Francis has died at 67…

Rev Dr. Walstone Francis

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting with sadness the passing of Rev Dr. Walstone Francis pastor of The Shiloh Baptist Church in Waukegan IL.

Pastor Francis was the son of the late of Rev. Earl Francis of First Baptist Church on Market Street in the Grove.

A friend in the Waukegan area wrote: “I have never met a preacher who could harmonize a topic with the scripture like Rev Dr. Francis.

“His sermons are still etched in my mind and the love he had for people captivated us all. After his electrifying sermons, he would spend time entertaining our silly questions because he ignited a passion within me for the Word of God and even though he came once a year, to our area he knew our names.

“Rev Walstone once said, ‘The only thing we will leave this world with is the joy of the Lord.’ And I know he left with that joy. On behalf of Emmanuel Tabernacle Baptist Church, and the entire Clarke family.”

BP wants to wish our sincere condolences to his wife Mother Francis, his mother Majorie Francis, Rev Dr. Diana Francis, Percy Vola, Dr. Manny, the Francis family, and the FBC family, on the passing of a giant of a man.

May the God of ALL MERCIES GRANT HIM REST ETERNAL!

