The second mother of eight dies today – two days after giving birth at PMH…

HOT OFF THE BP PRESS| We are reporting a second woman who gave birth to a baby at PMH dies just two days afterward from COVID19 complications.

It is believed she contracted the virus through the hospital’s poor ventilation system.

We are being told the health of Ms Zennerine, who was a 37-year-old mother of eight children, worsened following delivery and she died today.

Meanwhile, Bahamas Press is also reporting a construction worker had to be airlifted out of Abaco last evening. He, too, died early this morning.

We pray for their families and that their souls find rest eternal.

