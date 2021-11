Stephen Johnson

NASSAU| Condolences and sympathy to the family of Stalwart Councilor Stephen Johnson who died this afternoon.

He was the brother of the late Calsey Johnson of ZNS and former Bahamas Ambassador to Canada.

Stephen’s brother also known as the Singing Policeman, Addington Johnson, of Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera. He passed away last year.

May his soul rest in peace.