The son of 90 Knowles from Thompson Lane has died in hospital last evening…

NASSAU| A second man in that double shooting on Eight Street the Grove two weeks ago has died in hospital last night.

Bahamas Press is learning son of Ninety Knowles, Theodore “Teddy” Knowles died in hospital last night after he suffered gunshot wounds in the groan during the incident.

Knowles coded after he lost almost 75% of his blood and arteries collapsed. He also resided in that Thompson Lane hotspot where more than three persons have been murdered in the last three weeks.

Knowles was shot as he sat inside a vehicle with Vernal “Da Boss” Stubbs, who died on the scene in that shooting incident on March 11th in the late afternoon.

Since that killing a number of tit-for-tat incidents have occurred with the latest killing unfolding just this morning in the Grove community. We are told Terrance Rigby is the victim. He was murdered in a hail of bullets where resident heard more than 12 rounds from a high-powered AK-47. He was taken to hospital via private vehicle but didn’t survive.

Bahamas Press have warned parents and guardians – IF YOU HAVE YOUR RELATIVES PARTICIPATING IN A GANG IN THE COUNTRY… LEAVE!

