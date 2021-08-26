The Staff at Commonwealth Bank has brought their case to BP after another one of their colleagues die after battling coronavirus…

Ms Sherry Musgrove – special Credit Officer in the Legal Department at Commonwealth Bank Ltd.

NASSAU| The staff at Commonwealth Bank have brought their case to BP after another colleague died battling coronavirus.

BP can confirm a special Credit Officer in the Legal Department at Commonwealth Bank Ltd, Ms Sherry Musgrove, is the latest Covid19 victim after she died battling the virus. She was employed at the Main Mackey Street location of the bank.

Workers concerned with the development wrote, “While all banks in the country are closing at 1PM, we at CB are open from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

“We just had another staff member die tonight (Wednesday). It’s like they don’t care for their staff at all BP.

“Two staffers at Commonwealth Mortgage tested positive for Covid19 and yet we are still forced to work the entire day after they communicated this development to us. We have about 15 staffers who work in tight mold infested conditions, which is also making workers and clients sick. Someone has to raise the alarm BP!”

Bahamas Press is calling on CB to look out for the workers. Protect the Workers. SAVE YA WORKERS!

And we pray for the soul of Ms Musgrove and her family in this difficult time.

We report yinner decide!