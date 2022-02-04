The stories of the CHURCH some 49 years ago…

Christ Church Cathedral

BP BREAKING| On the 4th February, 1973 Cañón William Granger became the first Bahamian, and first black priest, to be installed as rector of Christ Church and Dean of Nassau.

Yet, at the service of installation two black teenagers, Sabastian. S. Campbell and George Kingley Knowles were removed from sitting in the front pews and escorted by ushers to the back of the church.

Today, both Canon Campbell and Archdeacon Knowles are priests in the church.

BOY I TELL YA! Da Church has come a long way in the Bahamas!