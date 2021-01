COVID TICKETS issued on Grand Bahama to help meet Government bills…

NASSAU| This is not a ticket for an unlicensed vehicle. It is not a ticket for uninsured vehicle. Not for tints, or a broken tail light.

This is a ticket for not having a government issued identification on your person. SERIOUSLY?

Meanwhile the illegal with NOT VALID PAPER laughing as the police serves this on a Bahamian.

Ya see Minnis plans against you yet?